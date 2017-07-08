Deputies: Man struck, killed by vehicle on US-12

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County sheriff’s deputies say a man was struck and killed while he was walking on US-12 Friday.

It happened at 10:19 p.m. on US-12 near Weaver Road in Bertrand Township. Bertrand Township is south of Buchanan.

Deputies say 46-year-old Michael Gaertner, a Buchanan resident, was walking westbound when he was struck. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Crash Reconstruction Team.

