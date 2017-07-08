Dispatch receives highest calls during deadly storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During the deadly storms early Friday morning, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office communication center was answering calls at three times the normal rate.
According to the Kent County Sheriff’s office, the center received 910 calls to 911 from 3 to 9:30 a.m.
Authorities said the storm claimed the life of a Grand Haven man.
The storm also knocked out power to over 160,000 homes across the state. Some of the hardest hit areas, which include Kent and Ottawa counties, still have not had power restored.
Kent County Sheriff’s office said it received calls on 304 wires down, 80 roadways blocked by trees and 11 structure fires in a six-hour period. At one point, there were 170 events being handled simultaneously by area emergency responders.
West Michigan storm damage – July 7, 2017
West Michigan storm damage – July 7, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters
-
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017
-
I-96 crash in Lowell Township
-
Firestone Lofts