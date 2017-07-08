Dispatch receives highest calls during deadly storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During the deadly storms early Friday morning, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office communication center was answering calls at three times the normal rate.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s office, the center received 910 calls to 911 from 3 to 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said the storm claimed the life of a Grand Haven man.

The storm also knocked out power to over 160,000 homes across the state. Some of the hardest hit areas, which include Kent and Ottawa counties, still have not had power restored.

Kent County Sheriff’s office said it received calls on 304 wires down, 80 roadways blocked by trees and 11 structure fires in a six-hour period. At one point, there were 170 events being handled simultaneously by area emergency responders.

West Michigan storm damage – July 7, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A downed willow tree at Barlow Lake in Yankee Springs Township on July 7, 2017. (Courtesy: Stephanie DeVries) A 60-foot pine in Grand Rapids knocked down in the storm on July 7, 2017. (Courtesy: Betsy Younkers) A smoldering tree in Grand Haven. Police and firefighters responded to the scene on July 9, 2017. Storm damage in East Grand Rapids on July 7, 2017. (Courtesy: Dee Federico) A toppled tree rests over a series of headstones at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. A camping trailer at Camper's Paradise in Grand Haven that was damaged in the July 7, 2017 storm. A camping trailer at Camper's Paradise in Grand Haven that was damaged in the July 7, 2017 storm. A camping trailer at Camper's Paradise in Grand Haven that was damaged in the July 7, 2017 storm. A large downed tree in Wyoming on July 7, 2017. (Courtesy: Mike & Ned Polkowski) A large tree down in Wyoming on July 7, 2017. (Courtesy: Nicole via ReportIt) A large tree down in Wyoming on July 7, 2017. (Courtesy: Nicole via ReportIt) A tree fell onto a home in Wyoming at Porter and Byron Center near Lamar Park during the storm. (Danny and Ashley VanDyken/Facebook) A large tree down near 18th AVenue and Rosewood Street in Georgetown Township, (July 7, 2017) A tree smashed into a vehicle in Hudsonville during the storm. (Jason Tomaszewski/Facebook) Tree damage on Oakleigh Ave. NW on Grand Rapids' west side on July 7, 2017. (Westside Connection Neighborhood Association) A 50-foot-tall tree that was blown over during the July 7, 2017 storm in Jenison. (Courtesy: Jenny Care) A 50-foot-tall tree that was blown over during the July 7, 2017 storm in Jenison. (Courtesy: Jenny Care) Trees blocking 92nd Avenue between Fillmore St. and Pierce St. in Allendale on July 7, 2017. (Courtesy: Sarah Ruch) A large, charred tree limb rests on a damaged garage in the Alger Heights area of Grand Rapids. (July 7, 2017) A large, charred tree limb rests on a damaged garage in the Alger Heights area of Grand Rapids. (July 7, 2017) Burn marks show where lightning hit a tree. The down limb damaged a Grand Rapids garage. (July 7, 2017) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A downed tree and utility line sit outside a home in Hudsonville. (Chandler Bos/ReportIt) Crews work to repair a snapped power pole on S. Division Avenue between 54th and 68th streets. (Kitt Thompson/Facebook) A courtesy photo shows the fallen tree that damaged a Grand Rapids homeowner's garage. (Jeff Roelofs/ReportIt) Lightning lights up the sky near the Grand Haven lighthouse during a July 7, 2017 storm. (David Behrens/ReportIt) An Allendale home and business owner surveys damage caused by a downed tree. A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A courtesy photo shows a utility pole leaning following severe storms in West Michigan. (ReportIt) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) Caution cones surround a downed tree in Allendale. A piece of wood dangles from a utility line in Jenison following a July 7, 2017 storm. (Brett Stehouwer/Facebook) A toppled tree damaged a swingset in Allendale. (A. Heible/ReportIt) Crime tape surrounds a Grand Haven home where a tree fell, killing a man. (July 7, 2017) A sheared tree lies in the road on Grand Valley State University's South Campus Drive. The strong winds toppled a wall in West Michigan. (ReportIt) Strong winds knocked over a heavy grill outside a home in Dorr Township. (Rickey Marcus/ReportIt) Storm clouds glow above a home in Dorr Township. (Rickey Marcus/ReportIt) A fallen tree rests on a damaged vehicle on Holly Street in Wyoming. (Danny McNeal/Facebook) A tree fell onto a home in Wyoming at Porter and Byron Center near Lamar Park during the storm. (Danny and Ashley VanDyken/Facebook) A tree fell onto a home in Wyoming at Porter and Byron Center near Lamar Park during the storm. (Danny and Ashley VanDyken/Facebook) A tree fell onto a home in Wyoming at Porter and Byron Center near Lamar Park during the storm. (Danny and Ashley VanDyken/Facebook) Damage in Wyoming near Buchanan Ave. and 32nd Street on July 7, 2017. (Courtesy: Ray Andrakowicz) A large tree down in Wyoming on July 7, 2017. (Courtesy: Nicole via ReportIt) Uprooted trees at a home on Alaska Avenue near 68th Street in Caledonia Township (Larry and Sue West) Uprooted trees at a home on Alaska Avenue near 68th Street in Caledonia Township (Larry Uprooted trees at a home on Alaska Avenue near 68th Street in Caledonia Township (Larry

