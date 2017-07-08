Hindu parade runs through downtown Grand Rapids

Organizers of the Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal of North America conference hosted a Hindu parade through downtown Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal of North America conference hosted a Hindu parade through downtown Grand Rapids.

Here are some photos from the event:

Photos: Hindu parade in downtown Grand Rapids