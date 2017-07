GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say one person was injured in a shooting at a bar early Saturday.

It happened around 2:38 a.m. at Boone’s Brew, located at 3423 Plainfield Ave NE.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and, at last check, was in surgery. No one else was injured in the shooting

A suspect was taken into custody, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

