Police investigating possible drowning in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in South Haven are investigating after someone reported seeing a person fall of the South Pier Friday night.

It happened around 10:55 p.m.

South Haven Emergency Services says a witness who was standing near the shoreline saw the person half way down the pier fall into the water.

Rescue crews searched the water for several hours using spot lights, a thermal imager and portable light tower. A Coast Guard boat and helicopter were also brought in, but crews did not find anything.

The search was called off for the night early Saturday morning. Crews say it will resume during daylight hours.

Anyone with information on who the person may have been is asked to call the South Haven Police Department at 269.637.5151.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

