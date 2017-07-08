Wyoming woman suffers gunshot wound to face

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming woman has been taken to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the face on Saturday, police said.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release that the incident took place in a hotel on the 200 block of 28th Street in the early morning hours. Originally, the 29-year-old victim reported that the shooting happened at a campground in northern Kent County.

Police said the suspect, a 29-year-old Wyoming man, was taken into custody without incident. He was lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

According to the release, he was supposedly in the hotel room with three children following the incident. The children were unharmed in the shooting and are being cared for by relatives.

The victim is in stable condition and will undergo surgery for her wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.530.7300.

