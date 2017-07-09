A look inside Consumers Energy’s Mobile Command Center

Related Coverage More than 10K in W MI still without power after deadly storms

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews continue to work to restore power to thousands of customers following Friday’s deadly storms.

Sunday, 24 Hour News 8 got inside one of three mobile storm trailers that are in Georgetown Township. The Mobile Command Center acts as a one-stop-shop for crews working to get people’s power back on as soon as possible.

Most of the customers left without power live in Kent and Ottawa Counties. Because of this, Consumers decided to bring all three trailers to the metro-Grand Rapids area. This makes it more efficient for crews to get back and forth with equipment from a job site.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Consumers Energy outage map

Consumers Energy Vice President of Operations Guy Packard said Friday’s storms brought winds that managed to snap some of their utility poles in half, meaning more work to restore power.

“That’s what makes it difficult, ’cause we can go in quickly and clean up trees. If it was just a down wire, it’s pretty easy to reconnect those, but when you have poles that snap, now you have to basically replace whole spans with new poles in place and that’s obviously a little more complex and intricate,” Packard said.

Consumers says they hope to have remaining customers back online by 11:30 p.m. Sunday, but some of the hardest hit areas, including Grand Rapids, may not have power restored until Monday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

