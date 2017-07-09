Authorities: 2 hospitalized after crash on M-6

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a crash on M-6 Sunday morning.

It happened at 5:49 a.m. on westbound M-6, east of Hanna Lake Avenue, in Gaines Township.

Dutton fire officials say the driver was traveling westbound when they lost control and hit a sign. The vehicle also overturned in the crash.

Two people were injured in the crash and were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

One lane of eastbound M-6 was shut down at Hanna Lake Avenue while crews cleaned up the scene, but it has since reopened.

