Benton Harbor officer injured in crash while responding to assault

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor police officer was injured in a crash while responding to a reported assault Sunday morning.

It happened at 8:53 a.m. at the intersection of E Britain Avenue and Columbus Avenue.

Berrien County sheriff’s deputies say the officer was passing another SUV on Britain Avenue when the driver of the SUV attempted to turn left onto Columbus Avenue and struck the officer’s cruiser. The cruiser struck a utility pole in the southwest corner of the intersection, rolled several times and came to rest in a vacant lot.

The officer was pinned inside the cruiser and had to be removed by rescue crews. The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say the officer was conscious and alert at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, his adult passenger and six children who were in the vehicle were not injured.

Deputies say the officer’s lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

