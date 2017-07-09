Driver pinned when car rolls near Allendale

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver may have spent hours pinned in his car after it rolled over between Walker and Allendale.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Luce Street between 20th and 26th avenues in Tallmadge Township around 7 a.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle upside down in a field. Emergency responders found the semiconscious driver still inside the car.

After crews freed him from the vehicle, the driver, 29-year-old Prem Patel of Grand Rapids, was hospitalized with head and neck injuries. His condition was not available later Sunday.

Authorities say the car was cold when it was discovered and speculated the crash happened several hours before they were called.

A preliminary investigation showed Patel was headed east on Luce when his car left the south side of the road near a curve. The car then hit a ditch, became airborne and rolled.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

