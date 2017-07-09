MSP: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Montcalm Co. crash

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on US-131 near Cutler Road in Reynolds Township.

Police say the driver was southbound on US-131 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the freeway and overturned.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old John Londo, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

