No injuries in house fire near Paw Paw

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Everyone escaped safely when a house northeast of Paw Paw caught fire on Sunday evening.

The fire sparked shortly after 8 p.m. 48th Avenue west of Almena Drive in rural Antwerp Township, according to Van Buren County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the house was fully involved. Video and photos from a witness show large flames leaping from the building and a billowing plume of black smoke.

No one was injured, dispatchers said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.