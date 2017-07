HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was back in West Michigan on Friday and Saturday to host his fifth annual football camp at Hope College.

The Holland Christian product welcomed middle school campers to Smith Football Stadium, teaching them fundamentals while also providing his testimony. Cousins will host his 7-on-7 high school tournament on July 15, also at Hope College.

Above, watch the Sports Overtime interview with Cousins.

