Sports OT: GRFC women on 1st season, playoffs





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Football Club men’s team defeated FC Indiana on Sunday in their second-to-last home game of the 2017 regular season.

Meanwhile, the GRFC women dominated Indy Premier SC on Saturday night in the Hoosier State, 7-1. The “Ladies in Blue” locked up the United Women’s Soccer Midwest Conference title and have earned the right to host the Midwest Playoffs on July 15-16.

The GRFC women will also host the National Championship weekend on July 21 and 22.

Above, midfielders Annie Steinlage and Anna Stinson discuss the inaugural campaign for the women’s team and expectations heading into the playoffs.

