Youths questioned after fire at abandoned house

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Some juveniles may be in trouble after an abandoned building northwest of Ionia went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety says it was called to the fire on Bellamy Road north of Dildine Road in Easton Township at 4:40 p.m.

By the time firefighters got to the abandoned house, it was already engulfed in flames. Crews from the Saranac, Orleans Township and Ronald Township fire departments were called in to help get it under control.

Ionia DPS said that “several youths” were detained for possible involvement with the fire and were turned over to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continues.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

