2 Grand Rapids park get $1M in renovations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids on Monday unveiled $1 million in improvements at two parks.

After $650,000 in renovations, Campau Park, which is off of Commons Street SW west of Division Avenue, now has a water splashpad, playground, restrooms and a walking path.

Richmond Park, which is north of Richmond Street NW west of Alpine Avenue, has a new fishing platform on the pond and restroom and shelter upgrades. Those improvements cost $300,000.

Veterans Park, Aberdeen Park, Alexander Park, and Ball Perkins Park will also be renovated by November. Work at Huff Park will start this summer, but isn’t expected to be finished until next year.

The projects are funded by a seven-year millage that Grand Rapids voters approved in 2013 that raises about $4 million each year for city parks, pools and playgrounds. The city also got a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for work on its parks.

