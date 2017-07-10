Allegan man seeks owner of long-lost class ring





OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan County man is on a mission to return a keepsake from three decades ago.

It’s a 1982 class ring from Gull Lake High School, lost at a campground along the St. Joseph River near Mendon. The ring was found at the old El-Ken Kamp store and campground on Angevine Road years ago, placed in the lost-and-found box and pretty much forgotten.

That is until Darrell Stoughton came across it.

“It’s got the Gull Lake Blue Devil in the middle. Beautiful ring,” Stoughton said, displaying the ring.

Stoughton’s grandparents once owned El-Ken. His grandfather found the ring all those years ago. A few weeks back, Stoughton was going through some of his late grandmother’s possessions and spotted it.

“I’d like to find out who this is and return it back to them,” Stoughton said.

There are a few clues to the owner of the memento: It’s a men’s ring worn by a 1982 Gull Lake graduate. He was likely a member of the golf team.

The biggest clue is the initials MRW engraved on the inside of the band. Those letters got Gull Lake School officials involved in Stoughton’s detective work.

“I called Gull Lake high School and they gave me the name of Michael Robert Wolf as the owner, but that’s all they could tell me,” Stoughton said.

Michael Robert Wolf’s whereabouts remain a mystery. Stoughton Googled the name with no luck.

He’s not big on using Facebook or other social media, so he reached out to 24 Hour News 8, hoping he can reunite ring and owner.

But why go through all of this effort to find someone he never met — a man who very well may have forgotten about the ring decades ago?

“Myself, if I lost my class ring, I’d like to find out if somebody had it,” Stoughton said. “The sentimental factor. If the person happens to be deceased, maybe the family members would like to have it back.”

If you have any idea of how the get the ring back to its rightful owner, you can contact Darrell Stoughton at dstoughton@alleganps.org.

