Craig’s Cruisers to add roller coaster, trampoline park

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming will soon be home to an indoor roller coaster and trampoline park.

Wolverine Building Group announced the expansion plans for Craig’s Cruisers Monday. The family fun center plans to expand its site at 5730 Clyde Park Ave. SW by 36,000 square feet.

The $2.4 million expansion will include a trampoline park, laser tag arena and indoor roller coaster, according to Wolverine Building Group.

Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming is already home to a go-kart race track, laser tag area, bumper boats, mini golf, arcade and buffet.

Wolverine Building Group says Craig’s Cruisers will break ground on the project on July 18. The expansion is slated for completion in February 2018.

