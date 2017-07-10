Driver arrested after Holland man hit, critically injured

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man is in critical condition after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver during a walk.

It happened around 12:21 a.m. Saturday on southbound Homestead Avenue in Holland.

Capt. Robert Buursma with the Holland Department of Public Safety confirmed two men were walking when a car hit one of them. The impact of the crash threw the man into the roadway, knocking him unconscious, police said.

The 32-year-old victim was flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital where he was still listed in critical condition Sunday evening, according to investigators.

Officers said the driver was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious impairment of a bodily function. Authorities are withholding the driver’s name until he or she is formally charged in the case.

