Events to honor Berrien Co. bailiffs killed in 2016

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A memorial walk and candlelight vigil are planned to honor two bailiffs who were killed last year during an inmate’s escape attempt from a southwestern Michigan courthouse.

The events honoring Ronald Kienzle and Joseph Zangaro are Tuesday night. Participants will walk from the Berrien County courthouse to the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial.

Larry Gordon of Coloma Township was arrested in April 2016 and was accused of holding a 17-year-old girl hostage for two weeks and giving her methamphetamines in exchange for sex.

Authorities say the 44-year-old was handcuffed July 11, 2016, when he disarmed and wounded one deputy at the courthouse, then shot the two bailiffs before being fatally shot by other bailiffs.

Kienzle and Zangaro were honored in May at a national law enforcement memorial service.

