Experience Nature like never before at GR Treetop Adventure Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Experience nature like never before by taking a trip to Grand Rapids Treetop Adventure Park! The park is nestled behind Celebration! Cinema North on the East Beltline and Knapp.

Treetop Adventure Park has high ropes courses and zip lines for nearly all ages! There are areas for kids ages four to seven, and ages for everyone seven and up. There are easy, medium, and hard courses depending on the participant’s fitness level and ability.

Open 7 days a week

Pricing includes three hours of time in the park which equates to about two to two and a half hour of climb time after you learn how to use your gear.

$20 Junior park – 4-6 years old (10:00 AM – 5:30 PM)

$39 for adults and kids over 14 years old (until 5:30 PM)

$35 from 7-14 years old (until 5:30 PM)

$29 “Last Call” tickets (after 5:30 PM for a shortened amount of climbing time until the park closes)

