Ford Airport to take part in ArtPrize Nine

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time ever, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport will take part in ArtPrize.

Seven artists will have their art displayed both inside and outside the airport as part of the world’s largest art competition.

This year 182 locations have signed up to participate in ArtPrize Nine. Most of venues are in downtown Grand Rapids, excluding the airport, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and the Rumsey Street project.

The world’s largest art competition runs from Sept. 20 through Oct. 8, 2017.

