Girl, 7, drowns in SW MI swimming hole

GALIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 7-year-old girl drowned Monday evening in a swimming hole just north of the Michigan-Indiana line, authorities say.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at a rural property along Jeffrey Road near Spring Creek Road in Galien Township, southeast of Three Oaks, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Sadie Geigler of Michigan City was pulled from the water and lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital in Niles.

The incident remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

