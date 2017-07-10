Join GR Reads “Doors and Gateways” Photo Walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) It’s a “summer tradition”! The Grand Rapids Public Library put together a terrific adult reading program called GR Reads – a collection of books for every walk of life. All summer, we are teaming up to tell you about the books and activities tied to those books!

Today’s book is called “Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch. It’s a science-fiction thriller about choices, paths not taken, and how far some of us will go to claim the lives we dream of. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it?

Tomorrow’s big event centers around the book “Entrances” and the different worlds those entrances take us into – photographer and artist, Dianne Carroll Burdick is leading a special photo walk.

Learn more in the video above!

Doors and Gateways of Grand Rapids Photo Walk

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 6:30 pm

Main Library 111 Library St NE

(Meet on the front steps of the library)

“Entrances take us into different worlds all the time street to home, public to private. Doors and gates are symbolic in our everyday lives. Join photographer and artist Dianne Carroll Burdick on a photo walk of historic Grand Rapids. Learn tips and tricks for shooting urban architecture and discover interesting vantage points. Bring your own camera. All skill levels welcome. Submit your favorite digital photos from the walk to be added to the archives in the Grand Rapids History and Special Collections Department. Program will take place rain or shine.”

