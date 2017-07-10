KDPS investigating suspicious death of a child

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers are investigating a child’s death Sunday morning.

Police responded around 5:10 am that morning to a home in the 3900 Block of Mt. Olivet. After attempting CPR, the officers said it was obvious the child suffered physical trauma. After 50 minutes, the officer stopped trying to revive the child.

Two other children who live in the home were taken from the home, and placed in child protective services.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man, and a 33-year-old woman. Both are from Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

