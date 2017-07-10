Kent Co. authorities: Missing teen may be in danger

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen who may be in danger.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3000 block of Winesap Dr. NE in Grand Rapids Township on Monday afternoon after 16-year-old Alexandra Field left her home and threatened to harm herself, according to a sheriff’s department release.

A K-9 team was sent to search for the teen, who has a history of self-harm, but was unsuccessful. As of 6 p.m. Monday, authorities, as well as Kent County RACES, were still searching the area.

Alexandra is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 lbs. and has short, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, leggings and knee-high boots, all black in color.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

