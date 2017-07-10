Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail: 21 wineries for your pleasure in SW Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week on eightWest we’re celebrating Wine Week. Kathy Sturm joined us from the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail, along with Nancie from St. Julian and Caitlin from Dablon.

The Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail is made up of 21 wineries in Southwest Michigan. Just a short drive from anywhere in West Michigan, there’s no reason to spend hours in the car heading north. Visitors get a chance to visit the wineries and tasting rooms, that are all a short drive from each other.

Dablon

http://miwinetrail.com/winery/dablon-vineyards/

Tasting Room Hours

Sunday – Thursday 12 – 7 PM

Friday 11 AM — 8 PM

Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM

Winemaker

Chad Hartline and Rudy Shafer

Items of Interest

Patio overlooking the vineyard with outdoor seating and a fire pit

Vineyard & Barrel Room Tours

Lounge area with fireplace

Beautiful vineyard views

St. Julian

http://miwinetrail.com/winery/st-julian-wine-company/

Tasting Room Hours

Monday – Saturday, 9AM — 6PM,

Sunday, 11AM — 6PM

Winemaker

Nancie Oxley

Items of Interest

Committed to producing award-winning wines from Michigan fruit

Produces wines, sparkling wine, sparkling juices, spirits and cider

First female commercial winemaker in the state

World class Wine Club, producing limited wines for members only

Winemaker’s Choice

Braganini Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Winery Contact Information

716 S Kalamazoo St, Paw Paw, MI 49079

269-657-5568

Contact Us

Winemaker’s Choice

Chad – Cabernet Sauvignon, Rudy – Petit Verdot

Winery Contact Information

111 W Shawnee Rd

Baroda MI 49101

(269) 422-2846

http://www.dablon.com

Contact Us

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

