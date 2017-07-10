Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail: 21 wineries for your pleasure in SW Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week on eightWest we’re celebrating Wine Week. Kathy Sturm joined us from the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail, along with Nancie from St. Julian and Caitlin from Dablon.
The Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail is made up of 21 wineries in Southwest Michigan. Just a short drive from anywhere in West Michigan, there’s no reason to spend hours in the car heading north. Visitors get a chance to visit the wineries and tasting rooms, that are all a short drive from each other.
Dablon
http://miwinetrail.com/winery/dablon-vineyards/
Tasting Room Hours
Sunday – Thursday 12 – 7 PM
Friday 11 AM — 8 PM
Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM
Winemaker
Chad Hartline and Rudy Shafer
Items of Interest
- Patio overlooking the vineyard with outdoor seating and a fire pit
- Vineyard & Barrel Room Tours
- Lounge area with fireplace
- Beautiful vineyard views
St. Julian
http://miwinetrail.com/winery/st-julian-wine-company/
Tasting Room Hours
Monday – Saturday, 9AM — 6PM,
Sunday, 11AM — 6PM
Winemaker
Nancie Oxley
Items of Interest
- Committed to producing award-winning wines from Michigan fruit
- Produces wines, sparkling wine, sparkling juices, spirits and cider
- First female commercial winemaker in the state
- World class Wine Club, producing limited wines for members only
Winemaker’s Choice
Braganini Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
Winery Contact Information
716 S Kalamazoo St, Paw Paw, MI 49079
Winemaker’s Choice
Chad – Cabernet Sauvignon, Rudy – Petit Verdot
Winery Contact Information
111 W Shawnee Rd
Baroda MI 49101