Attempted murder charge after shooting near bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone near a Grand Rapids bar early Saturday, police say.

Kyle Gillette, 31, was formally charged Monday with assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapons, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Gillette was arrested Saturday morning outside the Denny’s on Plainfield Avenue in northeastern Grand Rapids after he told police he had shot someone, GRPD said.

The shooting itself happened a few blocks away on Salerno Drive SE near Boon’s Brew around 2:40 a.m. Witnesses told police that it followed a fight between the suspect and victim.

The 26-year-old victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest and was listed in stable condition Monday.

Gillette’s bond was set at $200,000 during his arraignment Monday. He is scheduled to be back in court on July 25 for a preliminary hearing.

