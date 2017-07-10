Man pleads to murder at 28th St. strip mall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, a man admitted to a deadly shooting at a Grand Rapids strip mall in October.

In Kent County Circuit Court Monday, Jokari Lowery pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a felony firearm charge.

Authorities say that on Oct. 9, 2016, he opened fire at a birthday party being held at a strip mall on 28th Street east of Kalamazoo Avenue. Nine people were shot. One of them, 21-year-old Juwan Boykin, was killed.

Lowery was arrested in late January in Grand Rapids and initially charged with four felony counts.

Under the terms of the plea agreement reached on the day his trial would have started, the prosecutor recommended a 30-year prison sentence: 28 for the murder charge and two for the weapons charge.

The judge is not bound to honor that recommendation at sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

