Meijer to offer alcohol delivery through Shipt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Goodbye, beer runs. Meijer’s recently launched store-to-door delivery service is expanding to include alcohol.

Starting Tuesday, Meijer will offer craft beer, wine and spirits delivery through its partnership with Shipt.

The expansion is only happening in Michigan at stores that offer the Shipt service. That includes Grand Haven, Muskegon, Holland, South Haven, Benton Harbor, Stevensville, Traverse City, Greenville, Rockford and the greater Grand Rapids area.

Customers must be registered with Shipt and provide a valid ID. Shipt shoppers must be at least 21 years old, certified to deliver alcohol, and must check that the member receiving the order has a proper ID showing they are 21 years or older.

Customers already use Shipt to purchase other groceries, including fresh produce, frozen foods, pet food and baby care products.

Shipt’s personal shoppers aim to deliver every order within an hour.

Shipt memberships are $99 per year or $14 per month. Delivery is free for orders that are more than $35 and $7 for any orders less than that amount.

New members who sign up can receive $25 off their first order for a limited time.

