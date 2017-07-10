Metro Health giving Narcan kits to overdose patients

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Health University of Michigan Health is helping in the fight against the opioid epidemic by sending overdose patients home with life-saving Narcan.

A grant from the Metro Health Hospital Foundation is paying for the kits.

In 2015, more than 33,000 people died because of opioids; nearly half stemmed from prescription opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 84 people in Kent County were among those who died.

Metro Health said of the 285 drug overdoses it treated in 2015, 190 were actual or potentially related to opioids.

Dr. Marc Afman said overdose patients are for more likely to overdose a second time, which is why the overdose reversal drug Narcan is crucial.

Each kit contains two doses of the nasal spray, instructions in English, Bosnian and Spanish and a list of community resources for patients.

Doctors cautioned they do not encourage improper drug use, but they want to be proactive in eliminating barriers that would normally prevent drug overdose patients from quick access to Narcan

Metro Health University of Michigan Health says anyone who administers Narcan should still call 911 for emergency medical care.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

