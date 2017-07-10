Motorcyclist injured in crash near Greenville

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after rear-ending a car north of Greenville Monday morning.
It happened around 10:50 a.m. on Wise Road at Youngman Road in Montcalm County, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the motorcyclist hit the back of a westbound Ford Taurus that was stopped on Wise, waiting for traffic to pass in order to turn left onto Youngman.
The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Joseph Peterson of Trufant, was thrown from the bike and hospitalized with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Taurus, 56-year-old Lois Kinyon of Greenville, wasn’t hurt. The passenger in the Taurus, 88-year-old Anna Williams of Greenville, said she was experiencing pain and sought treatment on her own. Both were wearing their seat belts.