Police investigate reported sex assault behind former school

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are investigating a reported sex assault outside a shuttered school in Calhoun County.

The Albion Department of Public Safety were called to the 600 block of South Dalrymple Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

A 17-year-old girl who was there said she had been grabbed from behind, pulled to the area behind the former Dalyrmple School and sexually assaulted.

Public safety officers did not have a detailed description of the suspect Monday morning. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Sgt. Nicole Wygant at 517.629.7824 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.

