Sheriff’s son accused of providing gun used in murder





PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The son of the Van Buren County sheriff now faces charges in connection to a murder near Bangor in February.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has charged Nikolas Abbott with accessory after the fact to a felony, felony firearm charges and false report of a felony.

Police reports obtained by Target 8 show witnesses told investigators that Abbott provided the handgun that Thurman Fletcher used to kill Eddie Holland in Lions Park near Bangor in February.

The shooting was drug-related, but witnesses dispute whether Thurman planned to buy two pounds of marijuana from Holland, or if the plan was to rob Holland of the drugs.

Thurman told police that Abbott gave him the gun and was going to get some of the drugs as part of the deal.

According to police reports, Abbott retrieved his gun from a Bangor home after the homicide and sold it for $100. Sheriff Daniel Abbott called Michigan State Police the next day to connect troopers with his son, who wanted to report the gun stolen. Nikolas Abbott blamed Fletcher and another man for the theft.

The initial buyer of Abbott’s gun later led investigators to the person he sold it to in Benton Harbor, police reports say. Authorities say the serial number confirmed it was the same gun.

Fletcher has been charged with murder. He has claimed that he fought with Holland and was shot in the foot, at which point he got the gun back and shot Holland in self-defense.

Abbott is also facing charges for a head-on crash in November. Investigators say Abbott admitted to looking down at a text message on his phone when he drifted across the center line. Police reports show Abbott had THC — the psychoactive component in marijuana — in his system and had admitted that he smokes marijuana and took a Xanax, for which he did not have a prescription.

