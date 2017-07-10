State shuts down Muskegon auto repair shop

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is telling an auto repair shop in Muskegon to stop operating because it’s not properly registered.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office said G&M Auto on Getty Street near Evanston Avenue has been operating with expired registration. Despite two inspections warning the business to renew its license, G&M Auto continued to service customers.

The state says it sent G&M Auto a cease and desist order, which means that the repair shop can’t conduct business unless its license is reinstated. If it does, workers could be charged with a misdemeanor crime and, if convicted, face up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Anyone who had auto repair work done at G&M Auto after its registration expired is entitled a refund. Consumers with a complaint against the repair shop are asked to call the Office of Investigative Services Complaint Line at 517.335.1410.

Officials at the SOS Office of Investigative Services warned consumers to check that their auto repair shop is properly licensed and registered with the state.

Target 8 exposed problem repair shops in March 2016, sitting down with the man hired to head up the Office of Investigative Services, which was created in 2015.

