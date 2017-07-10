Worker injured at Holland steel manufacturing facility

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after an incident at a Holland manufacturing facility.

It happened around 5:32 a.m. Monday at Genzink Steel, located at 40 East 64th Street, just north of I-196.

Dispatchers for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said steel fell on the man. Medical first responders took the man to the hospital with injuries to his back and leg, according to dispatchers.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

