2-county chase, crash sends weighmaster to hospital

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to piece together a chase that sent the Berrien County Weighmaster to the hospital.

The Tuesday afternoon chase started just north of Red Arrow Highway on County Line Road, according to a Michigan State Police trooper.

The trooper said the weighmaster, who had been deputized through the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, had tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver kept going.

The chase lasted about five minutes before the weighmaster lost control of his vehicle and crashed at 70th Street and 48th Avenue in Watervliet Township, near the Van Buren – Berrien County line.

The suspect continued driving north into Van Buren County before stopping and trying to outrun authorities, the trooper said. The driver was arrested shortly thereafter.

The weighmaster was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury and cuts to his face. His condition is stable, according to MSP.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

