2 of 4 kidnapping suspects bound over for trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of kidnapping his father and forcing him to withdraw money from ATMs before the victim escaped has been ordered to stand trial.

Logan Love and the three other suspects charged in the Grand Rapids kidnapping were in court Tuesday for probable cause conference. Love and another suspect, Qumari Trimble, both 20, waived those hearings and preliminary examinations and were bound over to circuit court for trial.

Probable cause conferences were held for the other two suspects, 24-year-old Robert Kenneth Daniel Long and 19-year-old Marquan Cummings. They are scheduled to be back in court for preliminary exams on July 18.

Late last month, authorities say, the four men kidnapped 53-year-old Robert Lee Long from his Grand Rapids home, bound him with duct tape, assaulted him, then drove him to ATMs and made him withdraw cash. About seven hours later, Robert Lee Long escaped in Ithaca — about 75 miles from Grand Rapids in mid-Michigan — and flagged down a passing driver, who called 911. Long is OK.

The suspects were later arrested in Grand Rapids.

Love is Robert Lee Long’s son and Robert Kenneth Daniel Long is Robert Lee Long’s nephew, prosecutors say.

Love and Robert Kenneth Daniel Long are each charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Cummings and Trimble are each charged with armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment. They are brothers, but are not related to the victim.

Suspects in kidnapping of Grand Rapids man View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A mug shot of Marquan Cummings (courtesy: Kent County Sheriff's Department) A mug shot of Robert Long (courtesy: Kent County Sheriff's Department) A mug shot of Logan Love (courtesy: Kent County Sheriff's Department) A mug shot of Qumari Trimble (courtesy: Kent County Sheriff's Department)

