Griffins release schedule for 2017-18 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins released the schedule for the start of theirdefense on Tuesday.

It will be the franchise’s 22nd season overall and 16th as the primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. The team will have a 76-game regular season, 38 of which will take place at Van Andel Arena.

Opening night will be Oct. 6 against the Manitoba Moose, which will also include a Calder Cup championship banner ceremony prior to the game. Their final game of the regular season will be on April 14 against the Cleveland Monsters.

The 17th annual Matinee Game will be on Nob. 8 against the San Antonio Rampage after taking place away from the usual November slot for two years.

Absent from the Griffins’ schedule is a rematch against the Syracuse Crunch, whom the Griffins defeated in the Calder Cup Finals in June.

Single-game tickets will be on sale to the public on Sept. 8. To get tickets, call 616.774.4585 ext. 2 or visit the Griffins’ website for more information.

