GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after several shots were fired at a home early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Caulfield Avenue SW near Franklin Street SW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Two people received non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit