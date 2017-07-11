GRPD: Suspect hit by SUV after Facebook deal gone wrong

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a robbery victim hit a suspect with his SUV after a Facebook deal gone wrong.

It all started around 9 p.m. Monday when officers say the victim brought a companion to meet two men in the 900 block of Caulfield Avenue SW to buy a vehicle listed on Facebook Marketplace. Instead, the two men robbed the potential buyer, police said.

After the robbery, the victim jumped into his SUV and followed the suspects as they ran, according to officers. One of the robbers pulled out a gun and fired a shot, hitting the SUV, police said. The victim then hit the 20-year-old suspect with his SUV, causing the robber to drop his gun.

Unrelated to the vehicle deal, police said a 16-year-old showed up, picked up the gun and ran. A shot went off when the teen tossed the gun while trying to outrun police. No one was injured. The teen was arrested shortly thereafter, police said.

That suspect hit by the SUV was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. Officers are still looking for the second suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Major Case Team at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

