IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) A tradition in summertime fun has returned to West Michigan! The Ionia Free Fair is open July 13- 22 with tons of fun for everyone!

The Ionia Free Fair is celebrating its 102nd year. It is one of the oldest fairs in the state with one of the largest midways. The name “Free Fair” means there is no admission at the gate! You just have to pay to park. Save big by buying a daily wristband for the midway.

