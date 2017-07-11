Man airlifted after rollover crash in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was airlifted to the hospital following a rollover crash in Hastings on Monday.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Center Road near State Street in Hastings, according to a Hastings Police Department news release.

Police say a vehicle was heading westbound on E. Center Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and rolled over.

A Hastings man was thrown from the vehicle. He was airlifted by Aircare to a Kalamazoo hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say alcohol appears to be a factor.

