Memorial arrangements set for GH man killed in storm

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Funeral services will be held to remember the life of Larry Thon, who died when a tree fell on his home during a

Thon attended Ottawa Hills High School and went on to graduate from Northwestern University. He was also an officer in the United States Marine Corps for four years, which included a tour in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Thon, his daughter, Kristin Witney (husband Tim), son, Todd Thon, his brother, Curt Thon (wife Karen, children Amy and Trevor) and his aunt, Audry Thon.

There will be a gathering at 1 p.m. on July 13 at the American legion Charles A. Conklin Post No. 28 in Grand Haven to celebrate his life. Also, a happy hour is being hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 12 at Mulligan’s Hollow Lodge in Grand Haven.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be donated to “Save the Catwalk”. The family’s online guestbook can be signed at http://www.sytsemafh.com.

