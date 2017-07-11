Michigan gets new top economic development official

Related Coverage Snyder’s economic development leader is stepping down

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s new top economic development official says communities of all sizes around the state should benefit from economic development efforts.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. executive committee on Tuesday approved Jeff Mason as its new CEO, effective immediately. Approval comes two weeks after Gov. Rick Snyder recommended Mason to oversee the state’s marketing and business attraction arm.

Snyder also has appointed Mason president and chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Mason says in a statement that: “Key to our continued growth is ongoing support for communities of all sizes around the state and the ongoing development of the talent pipeline.”

The 58-year-old Mason succeeds Steve Arwood, who recently stepped down as MEDC chairman and president and chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund.

