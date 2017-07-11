Photos: Swing dancing at Rosa Parks Circle

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
Grand Rapids Original Swing Society hosted swing dancing at Rosa Parks Circle on July 11, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rosa Parks Circle was packed on July 11, 2017 as the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society hosted swing dancing, which it does each Tuesday evening during the summer.

Swing Dancing at Rosa Parks Circle

 