Police: Photo shows person of interest in robbery

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released a surveillance photo that they say shows a person of interest in the armed robbery of a gas station in Otsego.

The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. July 5 at the Clark gas station on E. Allegan Street near S. Fair Street. The Otsego Police Department says the robber threatened the clerk with a weapon, then stole cash from the register and merchandise.

Police said the surveillance photo released Tuesday shows a person of interest who was walking in the downtown Otsego area before the robbery. Anyone with information about the man in the photo is asked to call police at 269.692.6111 or Silent Observer at 1.855.745.3686.

The robber was described as a man in his late teens or early 20s standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet with a skinny build. The day after the robbery, police released surveillance images of him from inside the gas station.

