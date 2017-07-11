Romano’s Macaroni Grill in Cascade Township shuts down

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan diners with gift cards to Romano’s Macaroni Grill will have to drive about two hours to cash in.

The restaurant at 5525 28th Street in Cascade Township abruptly closed its doors recently. No one answered the phone and the location was stripped from the Italian restaurant chain’s website Monday.

Crews had already removed or covered all of the restaurant’s signs by Tuesday. The only indication a Romano’s Macaroni Grill had been there was a message taped to the front door, saying the location had closed.

“We enjoyed serving this community for 14 years,” the sign also stated.

Many customers learned about the closure through an email sent by the Italian restaurant chain.

“Thank you for all the good times,” Romano’s Macaroni Grill stated in the message to patrons.

The closest location now is at 3010 S. State Street in Ann Arbor, about 125 miles from the shuttered Romano’s Macaroni Grill.

It’s unclear what led up to the closure and how many workers are affected.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

