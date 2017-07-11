Romano’s Macaroni Grill in Cascade Township shuts down

Signs for Romano's Macaroni Grill were already removed from the 28th Street building Tuesday.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan diners with gift cards to Romano’s Macaroni Grill will have to drive about two hours to cash in.

Crews work to cover a sign advertising Romano’s Macaroni Grill on 28th Street. (July 11, 2017)

The restaurant at 5525 28th Street in Cascade Township abruptly closed its doors recently. No one answered the phone and the location was stripped from the Italian restaurant chain’s website Monday.

Crews had already removed or covered all of the restaurant’s signs by Tuesday. The only indication a Romano’s Macaroni Grill had been there was a message taped to the front door, saying the location had closed.

“We enjoyed serving this community for 14 years,” the sign also stated.

A sign posted on the door to the former Romano’s Macaroni Grill on 28th Street in Cascade Township.

Many customers learned about the closure through an email sent by the Italian restaurant chain.

“Thank you for all the good times,” Romano’s Macaroni Grill stated in the message to patrons.

The closest location now is at 3010 S. State Street in Ann Arbor, about 125 miles from the shuttered Romano’s Macaroni Grill.

It’s unclear what led up to the closure and how many workers are affected.