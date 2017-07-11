Sample the Best of Class and other award winners at the MI Wine Competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The celebration of Wine Week continues on eightWest… and who better to have in than the Michigan Grape & Wine Industry Council? Today, we’re not just talking wine – we’re talking the BEST wine. That’s right, there is a competition involved.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Currently, Michigan has 130 wineries statewide and produced more than 2.4 million gallons of wine in 2016. Michigan wine country expects more than 2 million visitors annually, due to it’s high quality grapes (despite its northern latitude).

How the competition works…

This is the 40th Anniversary of the MI Wine Competition!

Wines submitted must be Michigan appellation

Wines are judged against those with similar characteristics, and compete for Best of Class in eight different categories: Rose, Dry white, Semi-dry white, Dry red, Semi-dry red, Sparkling, Fruit, Dessert

Public has opportunity to sample the Best of Class and other award-winning wines from 2017 Competition at the Gold Medal Reception on Thursday, July 27, 5-8 pm in East Lansing, MI.

Christopher Cook is Chief Judge and Superintendent of the Competition. Many other notable judges are:

Paolo Sabbatini from MSU

Eduard Seitan, Chicago IL

Jim Trezise, Wine America

Madeline Triffon, MS, Detroit

Claudia Tyagi, MS, Detroit

Ellen Landis

Hope Alexander

In 2016, the competition saw a record number (26) of red wines received golds, and competed for Dry Red category Best of Class. This proves that Michigan is becoming recognized for more than their whites and fruit wines.

Tickets on sale at michiganwines.com

