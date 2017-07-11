Severe weather possible for West Michigan Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Days after deadly storms swept through West Michigan, the area is preparing for another possible round of severe weather.

Storm Team 8 is tracking an area of low pressure that will head east from the central Plains and run into a very moist environment.

As a result, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

The map shows a futurecast depiction of possible storms Tuesday night. This map shows a futurecast depiction of potential storms Wednesday night.

The storms between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning could be severe, but the greater threat for severe weather will be Wednesday afternoon and night.

This map shows the Storm Prediction Center outlook for Tuesday and Tuesday night. This map shows the Storm Prediction Center outlook for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Since the atmospheric setup for Wednesday appears rather favorable for severe weather, it is likely the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center will upgrade the risk area across the Lower Great Lakes. Currently, the risk is listed as “slight.”

Straight-line wind gusts would be the primary threat, but severe storms could also pack heavy rains, hail larger than an inch in diameter and an isolated tornado.

Storm Team 8 will be tracking the conditions as they change. Check woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 for updates throughout the day. You can also sign up for text alerts or receive weather notifications by downloading the free Storm Team 8 weather app.

